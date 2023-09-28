We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Man charged with killing Algona police officer back in Iowa

Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show the man charged with killing a police officer will be arraigned next month.

Prosecutors charged Kyle Ricke with first degree murder. His arraignment is on Oct. 9.

He’s charged in the death of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram.

Cram was a 10-year veteran in law enforcement, a husband, and a father.

The shooting happened on Sept. 13 in Algona, in Northwest Iowa.

Police say Ricke shot Cram while he was being arrested.

Deputies caught Ricke four hours later in Minnesota.

He has since been extradited back to Iowa, and is being held on a $2 million bond.

