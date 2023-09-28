‘I finally feel free’: Nebraska teen credits mental health program for saving her life

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A report from the CDC finds youth and young adults are dying from suicide and homicide at the highest rates in decades.

A young Nebraska woman was close to taking her own life. Thankfully, a local program saved her.

18-year-old Kamryn Jackson spent months dealing with anxiety and depression. Her symptoms were so severe that she wouldn’t even leave her home.

“I already wrote letters to everyone kind of saying, ‘goodbye,’” Jackson said.

Her therapist suggested she consider a program called “Imagine” — an intensive behavioral health treatment program designed for teens ages 12-17.

“This isn’t a cookie-cutter approach, [because] we’re dealing with adolescents, right?” mental health therapist Dr. Amy Batten said. “So, we really look at their strengths and what’s going on. Getting to know them and then kind of going along the journey with them.

Batten says Imagine is tough work, but Jackson was up to the challenge.

“She was committed and that was huge,” Batten said. “She was committed to coming and doing the work and it paid off.”

The program typically runs for five weeks, with clients working roughly six hours per day on individual, group, and family-focused therapy sessions.

The sessions are done in a safe, non-judgemental treatment environment.

“You’re around other people who are experiencing similar things, so you don’t feel alone,” Jackson said.

Imagine worked so well for Jackson, that she wrote a poem on the day of her graduation from the program, outlining her journey.

She even surprised staff with a tattoo that reads “IMAGINE.” For Kamryn, the tattoo is not only a reminder of her past, but also of her future growth.

“No words can express what you all mean to me, except that I love you and I finally feel free,” Jackson said in her parting speech to the Imagine staff.

Batten emphasizes the fact that just because someone seems okay, they may not be, so it’s always a good idea to check in with your loved ones regularly.

Another resource is of course the suicide hotline, which can be reached 24/7 by calling or texting 988.

