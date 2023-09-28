Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record heat on track starting Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve already noticed a warm up of about 10 degrees or Thursday and it keeps on going! By Friday most of E Nebraska and W Iowa will make the climb to the 90s with a record-challenging high of 93 expected for the Metro. Breezy S winds help with the warm up.

Friday forecast (wowt)

Wind forecast (wowt)

A ridge of high pressure keeps us hot into the start of next week and as an area of low pressure digs in to the SW, it will reinforce the hot and mainly dry flow. Records will be in reach through Monday! That means the forecast for the Husker game on Saturday will be HOT. Breezy too.

Husker forecast (wowt)

No big changes in sight until the middle of next week as a cool down comes with rain chances Tuesday afternoon. The cool down continues as a trough of low pressure digs in the the NE of us late next week. Fall-like temperatures make a return as chilly air is pulled in from Canada... highs could fall to the 60s by next weekend.

Cool down (wowt)

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.