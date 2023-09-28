Douglas County issues burn ban going into effect Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Fire Chiefs are placing a burn ban on the entire county starting Friday.

In a press release Thursday, Joel Sacks with Ponca Hills said the burn ban is due to the hot, dry, and breezy weather the Omaha area has been experiencing as of late.

That weather is expected to persist over the next week.

Another factor that contributed to the fire chiefs’ decision is the large presence of dry cropland that has yet to be harvested.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice and applies to permit-required open burns.

