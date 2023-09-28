Council Bluffs bank gives advice on avoiding fraud

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In 2022, Americans reported losing nearly $9 billion from scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Lacey Sampson is Vice President of Consumer Banking for TS Bank in Council Bluffs.

“We see it happen every day,” she said.

While the number of reported frauds nationally declined from 2021 to 2022, the amount lost went up.

Scammers are taking more money at a time.

They’re targeting something many use every day: social media and phones. A new technique scammers are doing is faking phone numbers. So while it might say someone’s bank is calling, it’s safer to hang up and call their verified number again.

At TS Bank, a local company with eight branches in Iowa, Sampson shared how they try to avoid possible scams.

For wire scams – two bankers must agree to approve a wire transfer.

“Have you been in contact recently with anyone? What are the funds being used for? Lots of questions to make sure that it really is legitimate,” said Sampson.

She said through this process at TS Bank, which requires someone to come in person or over the phone to do a wire, not online, not one customer has been a victim of wire fraud through the bank.

But for those who have lost money: “There are very slim chances that we can recover that money.”

Sampson said people should beware of scams asking for payment through gift cards. The bank CANNOT help you if you purchase gift cards and pay someone with them.

There is some protection for debit and credit cards… which you can dispute with your bank.

“I would say most cases they’re able to get that money back.”

While people may get the money back in those circumstances, Sampson said banks budget for losses and scams every year. That’s money that comes out of their bottom line.

Here are three pieces of advice Sampson offered:

Never give out personal information to a stranger, including a code sent by your bank

Don’t click unknown links. Type them in yourself directly.

For your loved ones, keep in touch frequently and talk about being vigilant.

