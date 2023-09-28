Bicyclist taken to hospital with serious injury after being struck by car in Omaha
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involving a bicycle in Omaha sent one man to the hospital with a serious injury Thursday.
Omaha Police and rescue personnel responded to the intersection at 20th and Paul Street near Creighton University early Thursday afternoon.
Officials say a victim was taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury and that the driver told them the bicyclist failed to yield. The car had no stop sign, but the bicycle did.
The intersection was closed for a short time as police investigated but has since been reopened.
