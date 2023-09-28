Authorities ask for help locating skid loader, landscaping equipment stolen in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a trailer with landscaping equipment was stolen from a west Omaha neighborhood.

About $50,000 in equipment was stolen was a 2021 Bobcat MT 100 skid loader, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report.

Landscaping equipment, including a skidloader like the one pictured at left, was reported stolen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from a west Omaha neighborhood. Douglas County authorities are hoping that the public might recognize the suspect vehicle. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The theft was reported on Tuesday after the trailer was stolen overnight from the area of 209th Street and Hartman Avenue. The 20-foot enclosed trailer was later found near 120th Street and Rose Lane, but the contents had been removed, according to the DCSO report.

“Video recovered from the area shows a newer truck, believed to be 2022-2024 Toyota Tundra, pulling the trailer. Two males exit the truck and unhitch the trailer prior to driving away,” the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000.

