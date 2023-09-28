We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Authorities ask for help locating skid loader, landscaping equipment stolen in west Omaha

Landscaping equipment was reported stolen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from a west Omaha...
Landscaping equipment was reported stolen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from a west Omaha neighborhood.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a trailer with landscaping equipment was stolen from a west Omaha neighborhood.

About $50,000 in equipment was stolen was a 2021 Bobcat MT 100 skid loader, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report.

Landscaping equipment, including a skidloader like the one pictured at left, was reported...
Landscaping equipment, including a skidloader like the one pictured at left, was reported stolen Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, from a west Omaha neighborhood. Douglas County authorities are hoping that the public might recognize the suspect vehicle.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The theft was reported on Tuesday after the trailer was stolen overnight from the area of 209th Street and Hartman Avenue. The 20-foot enclosed trailer was later found near 120th Street and Rose Lane, but the contents had been removed, according to the DCSO report.

“Video recovered from the area shows a newer truck, believed to be 2022-2024 Toyota Tundra, pulling the trailer. Two males exit the truck and unhitch the trailer prior to driving away,” the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man killed in crash with Omaha asphalt truck
Omaha Police have begun to heavily monitor the one-way road near Florence Elementary.
Omaha Police crack down on wrong-way drivers near elementary school
A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.
Teen’s father questions use of force on his son at north Omaha bus stop
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

38-year-old Brent Lopez
Lincoln man who shot at DHHS caseworkers thought they were police officers, court documents show
Bicyclist taken to hospital with serious injury after being struck by car in Omaha
The current plan to renovate Memorial Stadium would cost an estimated $450 million.
Memorial Stadium renovations to be considered by Nebraska Regents
The Team Jack Radiothon is raising money for childhood brain cancer research.
Team Jack Radiothon raising money for childhood brain cancer research