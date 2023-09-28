We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old child was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday. (WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed a child was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling around 2:20 p.m. in the neighborhood when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland first responders took the victims to a hospital, where police said the child died.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Persons of interest have been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for additional persons of interest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man killed in crash with Omaha asphalt truck
Omaha Police have begun to heavily monitor the one-way road near Florence Elementary.
Omaha Police crack down on wrong-way drivers near elementary school
A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.
Teen’s father questions use of force on his son at north Omaha bus stop
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

Douglas County Fire Chiefs have issued a burn ban.
Douglas County issues burn ban starting Friday
A bicyclist was injured after colliding with a car in Omaha on Thursday.
Bicyclist injured after collision with car in Omaha
Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was found dead following the shooting of...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, South Carolina agents say
Brent Lopez
Lincoln man who shot at DHHS caseworkers thought they were police officers, court documents show