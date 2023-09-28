We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

25-year-old shot Wednesday afternoon in north Omaha neighborhood

(FOX19 NOW)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left at 25-year-old with an ankle injury.

Emergency personnel were called at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to an area just south of 19th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue, where the victim was found suffering from an injury to the ankle.

OFD medics transported them to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation, which remains ongoing, determined that the victim had been shot near 39th Street and Bedford Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man killed in crash with Omaha asphalt truck
Omaha Police have begun to heavily monitor the one-way road near Florence Elementary.
Omaha Police crack down on wrong-way drivers near elementary school
A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.
Teen’s father questions use of force on his son at north Omaha bus stop
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

Blue Angels flying over Memorial Stadium on Aug. 24, 2023.
Nebraska Regents to discuss plans for $450M Memorial Stadium upgrade
Some cooler air is showing up on the 10 day forecast
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Record heat starts up Friday
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Today starts the warming trend into the weekend
Rusty's Morning Update