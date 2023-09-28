25-year-old shot Wednesday afternoon in north Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left at 25-year-old with an ankle injury.

Emergency personnel were called at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to an area just south of 19th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue, where the victim was found suffering from an injury to the ankle.

OFD medics transported them to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation, which remains ongoing, determined that the victim had been shot near 39th Street and Bedford Avenue.

