Where you can watch Creighton men’s basketball team on TV this year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays are slated for eight appearances on major networks for the 2023-24 season, including six games on FOX and two on CBS.

Wednesday, the Big East announced tip times and television coverage for most home games for the Creighton men’s team this season.

Four November home games, at CHI Health Center arena, will be aired on the Fox Sports Network:

The Tuesday Nov. 7 game against Florida A&M will air on Fox Sports 1. Tip-off is set for at 8 p.m.

At 1 p.m. that Saturday, Nov. 11, you can watch the Bluejays play North Dakota State on Fox Sports 2.

On Tuesday Nov. 14, watch the Bluejays take on Iowa at 9 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

At 7:30 p.m. that Saturday, Nov. 18, you can watch Creighton play Texas Southern on Fox Sports 2.

In December, you can watch the following Creighton home games on TV:

Saturday Dec. 9, watch the Bluejays play Central Michigan at 1 p.m. on FS2

Saturday Dec. 16, watch them play Alabama on Fox. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

Wednesday Dec. 20, they’ll pay Villanova at 8 p.m. Watch it on FS1.

Four home games will air in January:

Saturday Jan. 6, watch Creighton take on Providence at 1 p.m. on FS1.

A week later, catch the noon game against St. John’s on Fox.

On Tuesday Jan. 23, watch the 7:30 p.m. game against Xavier on FS1.

That Saturday, Jan. 28, you can see the Bluejays battle DePaul on FS1. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

In February, the four televised home games are:

On Friday Feb. 2, watch the 8 p.m. game against Butler on FS1.

The Tuesday Feb. 13 game against Georgetown will also air on FS1. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Those same details apply for the game against Connecticut the following Tuesday.

Then watch FS1 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 28 to see the Bluejays play Seton Hall.

The Saturday March 2 game against Marquette will air on Fox. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

