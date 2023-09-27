We are Local
New COVID vaccine arrives in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, that it had received doses of the new COVID-19 vaccination.
The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, that it had received doses of the new COVID-19 vaccination.(Douglas County Health Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department reported Wednesday that it has received an initial shipment of the newest COVID-19 vaccination.

“Recent weeks have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, and that trend is expected to continue,” the DCHD release states.

The latest vaccine, approved earlier this month, is available for anyone ages 6 months and older.

“It is expected that most insurance policies will cover the full cost of the vaccine,” the DCHD release states. “Most people are expected to get the vaccine at their preferred doctor’s office, clinic, or pharmacy in Douglas County. Unlike the past, the Health Department will not have free vaccine for everyone.”

RESOURCE: Find a vaccination site near you

DCHD is also planning to provide the vaccine for free at its offices, located at 1111 S. 41st St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for those who are uninsured or whose insurance doesn’t cover the full cost of the vaccination.

