We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors

The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can...
The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can be held on the issue.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A law to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors in Montana is temporarily banned, a state judge ruled Tuesday, just four days before it was to take effect.

District Court Judge Jason Marks agreed with transgender youth, their families and healthcare providers that a law passed by the 2023 Montana Legislature is unconstitutional and would harm the mental and physical health of minors with gender dysphoria.

The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can be held on the issue, but Marks has said he expects his decision on the injunction will be appealed to the Montana Supreme Court.

Montana is one of at least 22 states that have enacted bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors, and most face lawsuits. Some bans have been temporarily blocked by courts, while others have been allowed to take effect.

All the laws ban gender-affirming surgery for minors. Such procedures are rare, with fewer than 3,700 performed in the U.S. on patients ages 12 to 18 from 2016 through 2019, according to a study published last month. It’s not clear how many of those patients were 18 when they underwent surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.
Teen’s father questions use of force on his son at north Omaha bus stop
BMO, formerly Bank of the West, to lay off more Omaha employees
Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot in north Omaha Monday night.
Omaha Police investigating Monday night shooting
A couple was scammed out of $1,650 by a fake landlord who promised them a rental home.
Rental scammer cheats Omaha couple out of thousands
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire

Latest News

FILE - Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker speaks during an NCAA college football news...
Michigan State fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Jeanne Moos: The theory that Taylor Swift made a covert exit by cramming herself into a popcorn...
Taylor Swift popcorn cart theory goes viral
Actors Bob Odenkirk, left, and Jack Black, right, join demonstrators outside the Paramount...
Late-night TV shows announce their return after Hollywood writers strike ends
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., emerges from a closed-door Republican strategy...
As Senate pushes ahead to avert a government shutdown, House Speaker McCarthy is back to square one