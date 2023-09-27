We are Local
Man killed in crash with Omaha asphalt truck

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was killed in a crash Tuesday night at 126th and L Street in Omaha.

Omaha Police say Steven Nelson, 75, was driving a Dodge Durango which crashed into the back of an asphalt truck.

The crash was reported at 9:14 p.m.

Nelson was transported a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the asphalt truck was uninjured.

Police noted that their investigation is opngoing.

