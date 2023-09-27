Man holding woman hostage inside Gering home, standoff continues

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A standoff that began Tuesday afternoon in Gering continues, and a woman is being held against her will inside a home, according to a joint news release from the Gering Police Department and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff.

The law enforcement agencies said it all started when a Scotts Bluff County deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Bradley Garcia, refused to stop. A brief pursuit ensued that included Gering Police but ended when Garcia crashed his car into a garage near 19th Street and Kings Road, which is near Gering High School. Authorities said Garcia shot at a deputy’s vehicle during the chase, but didn’t strike the vehicle.

Area law enforcement said Garcia entered the home and took three females hostage, including two children. During negotiations, police said he eventually let the children leave the home unharmed but the woman remains inside.

Police said Garcia fired multiple gunshots toward officers from more than one weapon, but there’s been no injuries. A heavy law enforcement presence remains outside the home but officers haven’t fired any shots.

The standoff continues, with negotiators and tactical teams from Scotts Bluff County, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the FBI involved.

Gering Public Schools cancelled classes for all buildings Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution and because the stand-off incident near Gering High School still remains active, Gering Public Schools is canceling school for all buildings Wednesday, September 27th. The safety of our staff and students is priority and we encourage families to respect the areas and boundaries marked by law enforcement. We will make an early afternoon decision regarding after-school activity practices based on continued evaluation and communication with law enforcement and update families accordingly.”

Several law enforcement officers on the scene of a standoff in Gering overnight. (NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)

Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning. (NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)

