We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Ghostly dumbo octopus spotted during deep sea exploration

A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.
A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.(Ocean Exploration Trust / NOAA/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Just in time for the upcoming Halloween season, scientists off the coast of Hawaii had a ghostly encounter with a rare deep sea creature.

During the Ala ‘Aumoana Kai Uli expedition, researchers set out to gather data needed to address the local management and science needs of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

While on their venture, the researchers came across a dumbo octopus that reflected the light of the team’s technology to give it a ghost-like appearance.

The cephalopod was discovered hovering above a remotely operated vehicle owned by the Ocean Exploration Trust used on the expedition as the vehicle explored the ocean floor about 5,518 feet, or 920 fathoms, deep near the national monument.

The creature hovered directly in front of another ROV’s camera, giving researchers the perfect opportunity to capture images and video of it.

More information on the expedition funded by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.
Teen’s father questions use of force on his son at north Omaha bus stop
BMO, formerly Bank of the West, to lay off more Omaha employees
Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot in north Omaha Monday night.
Omaha Police investigating Monday night shooting
A couple was scammed out of $1,650 by a fake landlord who promised them a rental home.
Rental scammer cheats Omaha couple out of thousands
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire

Latest News

A grant is helping alleviate an overwhelming caseload at the Douglas County Juvenile Assessment...
Grant helping ease case load at Douglas County Juvenile Assessment Center
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand gave his thoughts on the financial feasibility of the state's...
Iowa auditor talks cost of K-12 school choice bill
A shortage in affordable housing has become a crisis in Nebraska. Now, state lawmakers are...
Nebraska looking at solutions to state-wide affordable housing crisis
Generation Diamond, an award-winning nonprofit organization in Omaha, is struggling to find...
Award-winning Omaha nonprofit struggles with funding
Sen. Pete Ricketts gave his thoughts Wednesday on the looming government shutdown.
Ricketts gives thoughts on impending government shutdown