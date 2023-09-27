Award-winning south Omaha non-profit facing financial struggles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For seven years, the nonprofit organization Generation Diamond has served refugees, migrants, the homeless, and those transitioning back into society from incarceration.

Whether it’s food, a shower, clothes, or birth certificates and state IDs, Generation Diamond helps people with whatever they need. They even provide tattoo removal free of charge.

“Everybody’s welcome,” founder and executive director Blanca Mejia said. “We never judge, criticize, or anything.”

Mejia was honored for her efforts Monday when Rep. Don Bacon presented her with the Hispanic Heritage Month Award.

“It was so beautiful,” she said. “I never expected something like that, you know?”

It comes at a time when she has been struggling with keeping the doors open though.

Mejia said she started seeing a drop in financial donations in May, and some grant applications were denied. Because of that, instead of being open five days a week, Generation Diamond had to cut hours for several months, and it’s been fully closed all of September.

Generation Diamond is not the only one.

SHARE Omaha said donations to nonprofits in the greater Omaha area are down by around 30 percent so far this year.

Thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Sherwood Foundation, Generation Diamond will be reopening in October. However, Mejia said it will only be for two or three days a week and that services will be limited to providing food and shower, and financial management and mental health classes.

In order to get it back to being open five days a week, she said they need private donations.

“If you want to make a difference in our community, Generation Diamond is a very good place to do it because people, they need it,” Mejia said. “The people, they really need your help. So please, if you are listening and you have a way to help us, please do it.”

To make it easier to give, Mejia said she’s trying to add an online donation option to Generation Diamond’s website.

For now, people can give through the mail or by texting GIVE to (833) 428-0361.

