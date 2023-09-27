We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Feeling more like summer as we head into October

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After several beautiful fall days we are getting ready for the return of summer-like heat! You’ll notice a difference as soon as Thursday. The morning is cool, a drop into the low to mid 50s, then we’ll see a swift warm up under sunny skies with breezy SE winds to the 80s... areas SW of the Metro could touch 90!

Thursday highs
Thursday highs(wowt)

By Friday most of E Nebraska and W Iowa will make the climb to the 90s with a record-challenging high of 93 expected for the Metro.

Friday highs
Friday highs(wowt)

A ridge of high pressure keeps us hot into the start of next week and as an area of low pressure digs in to the SW, it will reinforce the hot and mainly dry flow.

Heat builds
Heat builds(wowt)

No big changes in sight until the middle of next week as a cool down comes with slight rain chances Tuesday night.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
