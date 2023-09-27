Douglas County Juvenile Assessment Center to expand capacity, help kids faster

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tim Leahy has been working at the Douglas County Juvenile Assessment Center (JAC) since it opened two decades ago.

“We have really grown, and we have probably outgrown our space and what we’re doing here, so we do need help,” he said.

The JAC helps keep kids out of the courts, diverting them from the criminal justice system and towards community resources. The decision of whether a juvenile goes to the JAC or becomes involved with the courts is determined by the county attorney’s office. That decision is based on their assessment of a kid’s risk to the community.

“You can consider us the social work partners with the county attorney’s office,” said Shawne Johnson, the director of the center.

She oversees a team of specialists that helps about 1,200 kids annually.

“They are here because they want to help kids,” she said. “So sitting across the desk from a kid, wanting to help and knowing there’s already been a delay. There may be more delays. It’s incredibly frustrating.”

Each member of their nine-person team has an average of 70 cases at a time. With more help, Johnson hopes they can cut that to about 20 per person.

“We do it as efficiently as we can but sometimes it’s tough to keep up,” said Leahy.

One way the JAC measures success is how fast the team can reach out to families. The goal is to make contact with a family 48 to 72 hours after a kid encounters law enforcement.

“The response time right now is 44 days, which is not acceptable,” said Johnson.

But help is on the way. Thanks to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ latest resolution, six new staff members will be added. The commissioners passed it with six votes in favor. Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh challenged the resolution in the debate but ultimately abstained from voting.

“It’s been in business. What’s the effect?” said Cavanaugh. “What’s the recidivism with children who have been engaged with JAC going back five years?”

Johnson told 6 News the overall recidivism rate for two years is about 24%. Their goal is to keep kids out of the youth center, out of the court system, out of trouble.

“We are focused on early intervention and the more robustly those services along that spectrum are supported, we will be cut down on the back end and the number of youths who need a court,” she said.

Specialist Leahy is excited for the help to come.

“I’m eager for the future, where it’s going to be, how it’s going to look, and how it’s going to ease everybody’s plate here,” he said.

According to the resolution passed, a grant from The Sherwood Foundation, not taxpayer money, will pay for these new hires in the first year. The investment is expected to cost $359,500 in year one.

After that, the county would gradually incorporate the expense into its budget.

