DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln

An ex-Air Park Rec Center employee who was recently cited for assault was arrested in connection with the shooting
LPD arrested Brent Lopez, an ex-Air Park Rec Center employee who was recently cited for assault, in relation to a shooting that injured a DHHS caseworker.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested 38-year-old Brent Lopez, an ex-Air Park Rec Center employee who was recently cited for assault, in relation to a shooting that injured a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services caseworker on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of North 7th and Y Streets for a person shot at 3:57 p.m. Responding officers found a 28-year-old man with one gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment by Lincoln Fire and Rescue. His injuries are not life-threatening.

According to LPD, two DHHS caseworkers had been responding to the home for a child welfare check. While they were on the grass in front of the home, police said Lopez came outside and fired multiple rounds with a handgun from the front porch. One case worker was shot once, the other was not injured.

Police arrested Lopez of Lincoln without incident for assault on an officer, a Class II felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. Three children present at the time of the shooting were interviewed at the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center and will be cared for at a safe location.

The Criminal Investigations Unit is following up with evidence collection and interviews as the investigation continues.

Those with information can call our non-emergency number at 402- 441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

38-year-old Brent Lopez
38-year-old Brent Lopez(10/11 NOW)

