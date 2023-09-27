6 First Alert Traffic - Huge backups on WB I-80 Wednesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on I-80 WB near 72nd street has severely limited traffic flow and has caused huge back up on the Interstate Wednesday morning.

Traffic Along I-80 WB and JFK NB (WOWT)

As of 8:20 a.m., the crash has cleared, although traffic is still backed up all the way to the JFK, also impacting northbound traffic on the JFK.

I-80 WB Crash (WOWT)

As of 7:45am the 2 left lanes of traffic were blocked as tow trucks moved the cars from the scene. This was cause major delays that extend east all the way into the I-80/JFK/I-480 interchange.

I-680 Crash (WOWT)

There was also an accident on SB I-680 to EB I-80 that was cleared rather quickly but was slow to clear out the congestions. Sun glare was also an issue on all EB roads again this morning.

