Teen’s father questions use of force on his son at north Omaha bus stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Concern is growing from an Omaha family about how police dealt with their teenager at a city bus stop Tuesday morning.

6 News learned someone at the bus station called police after 10 to 15 juveniles refused to leave the Metro transfer station near 30th and Ames. One parent said they were simply waiting for a bus to get them to school.

Police say when officers arrived, they attempted to escort the juveniles off the property but several again refused. Officers say one of them hit an officer in the back of the head. They had also deployed two or three pepper balls to move the crowd.

A 15-year-old’s father said he was alarmed when he saw an officer drag his son across the street in what appeared to be a chokehold. 6 News spoke to the teen’s cousin shortly after the incident.

“The cops came out and arrested my cousin, put him in a chokehold, and lifted him by his neck,” she said.

6 News was told the teen is around 5′2″, 130 pounds -- his 12-year-old sister recorded the incident.

The teen said he was in the cruiser for about half an hour and that he was street-released, meaning he wasn’t taken to detention.

Officers did book another juvenile into the Douglas County Youth Center for assault on an officer and disorderly conduct. 6 News showed the video to an Omaha Police lieutenant; they gave this statement in response:

Each and every Omaha Police Department use-of-force is investigated and reviewed per department policy. Chief Schmaderer is aware of the video. Both officers wore body-worn cameras that will capture video and audio of the interaction.

The family says they brought this to 6 News because they didn’t want it to happen to anyone else.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.