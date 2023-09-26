We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Teen’s father questions use of force on his son at north Omaha bus stop

A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Concern is growing from an Omaha family about how police dealt with their teenager at a city bus stop Tuesday morning.

6 News learned someone at the bus station called police after 10 to 15 juveniles refused to leave the Metro transfer station near 30th and Ames. One parent said they were simply waiting for a bus to get them to school.

Police say when officers arrived, they attempted to escort the juveniles off the property but several again refused. Officers say one of them hit an officer in the back of the head. They had also deployed two or three pepper balls to move the crowd.

A 15-year-old’s father said he was alarmed when he saw an officer drag his son across the street in what appeared to be a chokehold. 6 News spoke to the teen’s cousin shortly after the incident.

“The cops came out and arrested my cousin, put him in a chokehold, and lifted him by his neck,” she said.

6 News was told the teen is around 5′2″, 130 pounds -- his 12-year-old sister recorded the incident.

The teen said he was in the cruiser for about half an hour and that he was street-released, meaning he wasn’t taken to detention.

Officers did book another juvenile into the Douglas County Youth Center for assault on an officer and disorderly conduct. 6 News showed the video to an Omaha Police lieutenant; they gave this statement in response:

Each and every Omaha Police Department use-of-force is investigated and reviewed per department policy. Chief Schmaderer is aware of the video. Both officers wore body-worn cameras that will capture video and audio of the interaction.

The family says they brought this to 6 News because they didn’t want it to happen to anyone else.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BMO, formerly Bank of the West, to lay off more Omaha employees
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks to make Omaha stop on 2024 tour
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver’s case will go to district court
A couple was scammed out of $1,650 by a fake landlord who promised them a rental home.
Rental scammer cheats Omaha couple out of thousands
South Terrace in Omaha is getting demolished and replaced by new housing.
Omaha Housing Authority plans major rebuilding project at Southside Terrace

Latest News

Omaha Fire crews battled a blaze at a vacant home near 26th and Center Street on Monday night.
Crews battle vacant house fire in Omaha
Technology is at the forefront of an elementary classroom in Omaha.
Omaha school reveals $30,000 worth of new learning tools from CIA award
Fire Safety tips
Omaha Sen. McDonnell introduces legislative study on wireless fire alarms
A man was arrested in Omaha on charges of child sexual exploitation.
Omaha man arrested on child exploitation charges