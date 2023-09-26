Second of three men charged in Sarpy County inmate’s death will go to district court

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The second of three men charged in connection with a Sarpy County Jail inmate’s murder will be bound over to district court for trial.

From left: Dreshawn Stewart, Derek Kern, and Diego Vasquez are facing charges in the death of fellow Sarpy County inmate Huan Pham, 43. (Sarpy County Correctional Center)

Dreshawn Stewart’s preliminary hearing was held Tuesday. He is charged with the murder of 43-year-old Huan Pham. His case will be heard in Sarpy County District Court.

Diego Vasquez, Jr., charged as an accessory to Pham’s murder, waived his right to a preliminary hearing last week. His case will also be tried in district court at a to-be-determined date.

Derek Kern is also charged as an accessory. He was set to have his preliminary hearing on Monday but filed to continue his hearing. It will now take place October 30.

