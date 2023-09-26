We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More great fall weather after a little early fog

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little bit of fog is out there to start the day but it likely won’t last too long after sunrise. Mostly sunny skies will lead us into another fantastic fall day with highs in the 70s.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

This will all happen with low dew points and a light north wind like yesterday. A little bit more fog is possible overnight heading into Wednesday morning too but again it shouldn’t be all that widespread. Enjoy the nice fall weather today and tomorrow because we are in for a warming trend by the end of the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

You can see the warming showing up in the forecast Thursday but that is only the beginning. 90s are on the way starting Friday and will likely last into the start of October. Record highs will be threatened for 3 to 4 days around the weekend.

Record High Potential
Record High Potential(WOWT)

Fortunately it won’t be humid with any of this heat and it will be breezy helping to keep the air moving. SSW wind gusts each day will likely top out in the 25-35 mph range every afternoon. This will lead to a hot day in Lincoln for the Michigan/Nebraska game though. With a 2:30pm kickoff, this game will be played right in the hottest part of the day.

Husker Forecast
Husker Forecast(WOWT)

