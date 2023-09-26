Omaha’s downtown Capitol District sees growth spurt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Capitol District in Downtown Omaha appears to be going through a growth spurt.

Two new businesses are set to open this fall: Roxxy, a retro 80′s-themed restaurant, and The Stuffed Olive, a martini lounge.

Patrick Rupp with Frank’s Pizzeria in the Capitol District says business was slow when it first opened in May. However, he says business took off when Steelhouse Omaha opened across the street.

“Every single event. Because literally, they have to smell us to get there,” Rupp said.

Let It Fly Sports Bar opened just in time for the College World Series.

Zac Leith with Bluestone Development says The Capitol District has come a long way in 2023.

“It’s a huge success,” Leith said. “I think it’s a nod to the partners who have come alongside us and helped us the last three or four years, just to get us where we are.”

The Capitol District opened in 2018 with much fanfare. It promised to be the new premiere entertainment hub for the metro area, connecting the north and south ends of Downtown Omaha.

However, Leith says the pandemic took its toll.

“It’s taken time much like what other developers experienced. But again, we’ve remained committed to quality during that period.”

So far, the persistence seems to be paying off.

Rupp agrees and is excited to see what happens next.

“You can tell as the business is growing and the word is spreading it’s getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” he said.

Roxxy and The Stuffed Olive are expected to open in late October or early November.

