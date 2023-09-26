Omaha will have cleaner waterways thanks to new treatment plant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Monday, the City of Omaha celebrated a milestone that was years in the making: opening a plant that will clean storm and sewage water that drains directly into local waterways.

When it rains or there are wet weather conditions, stormwater and sewage in downtown and midtown Omaha get mixed together in the combined sewage system that runs under Saddle Creek Road and Center Street.

That means rainwater is mixing with all sorts of debris, sewage, and human waste from local businesses and homes, and even harmful bacteria like E. coli in the drainage system.

That untreated water then overflows directly into the little Papillion Creek, and eventually into the Missouri River.

However, the new Saddle Creek Retention Treatment Basin (SCRTB) looks to curb the output of untreated water in our waterways.

“It’s the most important CSO project in our combined sewer and overflow long-term control plan to control pollution that enters Papillion Creek,” said Mayor Jean Stothert.

CSO is the Clean Solutions Omaha program, a city-run initiative that seeks to meet a federal mandate to reduce the impact of combined sewer overflows in local rivers and streams.

CSO is a 28-year, $2 billion project, and the opening of the SCRTB marks the halfway point of the program both project and price-wise.

“When the facility is fully operational, we estimate that we will be over halfway to our goal to reduce combined sewer overflows and impacts of potentially harmful bacteria from Omaha’s combined sewer system,” Stothert said. “Our computer models estimate we will be over 60% where we need to be to meet the requirements of the Clean Water Act.”

The plant will be operational any time there’s a wet weather event, which can be anywhere from 50 to 60 times in a normal year.

Waste and stormwater will flow into the facility, where debris like rocks, plastic, tree debris, and more, will be filtered and screened out. Chemicals then get added to the water to disinfect and clean it before being released back into Papillion Creek.

Following the wet weather event, work will be done to clear the debris out of the facility, and will be taken to the landfill.

“The flow comes in, they’re going to test the water to see how much chemicals might [need to be] added,” said Omaha Public Works Assitant Director Jim Theiler. “When the flow goes out, they’re going to test again to make sure they’re in compliance with the state of Nebraska Department of Environment quality, so they’ll be testing in and out.”

When you think of wastewater, you likely think of the smell.

That’s something the city thought of, too.

“Those tanks up there, that’s odor scrubbers,” said Theiler, pointing to equipment outside the facility. “So, the air that comes back out to the atmosphere, we clean it with carbon. Clean air in, [to] make sure the workers are safe, the air that comes out of the facility, we clean it so it doesn’t smell and the neighbors don’t know it’s going to be here.”

In total, the project cost $93 million, which adds up to be the largest Public Works project to date, in partnership with Hawkins Construction.

“This job is on time and on budget, and that’s a feat really for a project that’s as technically complex and demanding as something of this nature,” said Hawkins Construction President Chris Hawkins.

Hawkins noted the hard work of all those involved in the city partnership, including the construction workers who worked in all weather conditions to complete the project on time.

A total of 12 more projects remain on the CSO program, which has a deadline of 2037.

A facility similar to the SCRTB will be constructed northeast of downtown Omaha in the coming years, too.

