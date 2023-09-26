Omaha Sen. McDonnell introduces legislative study on wireless fire alarms

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Wireless interconnected fire alarms are at the center of a new study in the Nebraska legislature.

Lawmakers are set to weigh whether the new technology should be made a requirement in all residential dwellings. The idea was brought forth by former Omaha fire chief and current State Sen. Mike McDonnell. He said Norfolk recently passed an ordinance requiring the alarms and believes expanding the rule could better public safety in the state.

State Fire Marshal Scott Cordes also spoke at Tuesday’s hearing. He said one benefit is having all alarms go off in the home, as opposed to relying on one detector.

“I learned this personally after installing some of these very devices in my own home,” Cordes said. “They speak to me. If we have a fire in the basement hallway, it tells me where the fire is. The actual sound that comes out of the detector tells me where the fire condition has been reported. If that happens in my bedroom, it would say ‘northeast bedroom, main floor.’”

Cordes said it cost him about $300 total to install six alarms in his home, compared to traditional detectors, which would’ve cost him around $90 total.

