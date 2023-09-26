We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Sen. McDonnell introduces legislative study on wireless fire alarms

The state of Nebraska is conducting research into the effectiveness and practicality of wireless fire alarms.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Wireless interconnected fire alarms are at the center of a new study in the Nebraska legislature.

Lawmakers are set to weigh whether the new technology should be made a requirement in all residential dwellings. The idea was brought forth by former Omaha fire chief and current State Sen. Mike McDonnell. He said Norfolk recently passed an ordinance requiring the alarms and believes expanding the rule could better public safety in the state.

State Fire Marshal Scott Cordes also spoke at Tuesday’s hearing. He said one benefit is having all alarms go off in the home, as opposed to relying on one detector.

“I learned this personally after installing some of these very devices in my own home,” Cordes said. “They speak to me. If we have a fire in the basement hallway, it tells me where the fire is. The actual sound that comes out of the detector tells me where the fire condition has been reported. If that happens in my bedroom, it would say ‘northeast bedroom, main floor.’”

Cordes said it cost him about $300 total to install six alarms in his home, compared to traditional detectors, which would’ve cost him around $90 total.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BMO, formerly Bank of the West, to lay off more Omaha employees
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks to make Omaha stop on 2024 tour
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver’s case will go to district court
A couple was scammed out of $1,650 by a fake landlord who promised them a rental home.
Rental scammer cheats Omaha couple out of thousands
South Terrace in Omaha is getting demolished and replaced by new housing.
Omaha Housing Authority plans major rebuilding project at Southside Terrace

Latest News

The state of Nebraska is conducting research into the effectiveness and practicality of...
Nebraska conducting study on wireless fire alarms
10/11's Madison Pitsch interviews U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in Lincoln...
Sec. Pete Buttigieg talks about major investment in Nebraska rail infrastructure
Kelli Lepler pleaded not guilty to 45 theft by deception charges in Hall County District Court.
Monument Advisors owner pleads not guilty in district court
Dunixi Guereca, candidate for Nebraska's 7th Legislative District.
Dunixi Guereca announces Nebraska Legislature District 7 candidacy