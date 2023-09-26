We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha school reveals $30,000 worth of new learning tools from CIA award

Technology is at the forefront of an elementary classroom in Omaha.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It doesn’t sound like a typical library at Pinewood Elementary School.

“When they come to the library it isn’t ‘Shh. Be quiet.’ It’s now, ‘Reach out discover, have fun, play with things,” said media teacher Susan Young.

Young won this year’s CIA Mission Possible Makerspace Nation competition for Omaha. The prize was $30,000 to upgrade her classroom with the latest STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) learning tools. For the last few months, she’s been using the prize money to thoughtfully order educational tools.

While the students might now know it, they’re learning important skills. It’s workforce development disguised as fun.

“Whenever we can get to a student in elementary school and get them excited about doing things like this, we’re able to let them see what their future could be like in a STEAM field,” said Jennifer Tyrell with ORISE, the organization that manages this competition for the CIA.

Young said she’s confident her students will be the next leaders of the world.

“You watch, the kids you see in the background are going to be on those high school robotics clubs... taking over the world. It will just transfer into everything they do.”

This competition is coming back to Omaha. It’s for public schools, so any public school teacher in the metro can apply for this award in January.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BMO, formerly Bank of the West, to lay off more Omaha employees
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks to make Omaha stop on 2024 tour
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver’s case will go to district court
A couple was scammed out of $1,650 by a fake landlord who promised them a rental home.
Rental scammer cheats Omaha couple out of thousands
South Terrace in Omaha is getting demolished and replaced by new housing.
Omaha Housing Authority plans major rebuilding project at Southside Terrace

Latest News

Omaha Fire crews battled a blaze at a vacant home near 26th and Center Street on Monday night.
Crews battle vacant house fire in Omaha
Fire Safety tips
Omaha Sen. McDonnell introduces legislative study on wireless fire alarms
A father in Omaha is concerned with the police's use of force on his 15-year-old son.
Teen’s father questions use of force on his son at north Omaha bus stop
A man was arrested in Omaha on charges of child sexual exploitation.
Omaha man arrested on child exploitation charges