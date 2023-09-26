Omaha Police investigating Monday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot in north Omaha Monday night.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of 21st and Paul streets around 7:30 p.m.

An adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Nebraska Medicine with life-saving measures in progress.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

