Omaha Police investigating Monday night shooting

Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot in north Omaha Monday night.
Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot in north Omaha Monday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot in north Omaha Monday night.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of 21st and Paul streets around 7:30 p.m.

An adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Nebraska Medicine with life-saving measures in progress.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

