We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash.
By KTTC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Two children are dead and two others are in the hospital after a car collided with an Amish buggy Monday morning in Minnesota, according to authorities.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said a 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV was driving southbound on County Road 1 south of the intersection with County Road 102 when it crashed into a two-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy also traveling southbound.

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash. A 9-year-old and 13-year-old were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

All four children riding in the buggy were siblings who live in rural Stewartville.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota is a 35-year-old woman from Spring Valley. No charges have been filed at this time in the case.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BMO, formerly Bank of the West, to lay off more Omaha employees
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks to make Omaha stop on 2024 tour
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver’s case will go to district court
A couple was scammed out of $1,650 by a fake landlord who promised them a rental home.
Rental scammer cheats Omaha couple out of thousands
South Terrace in Omaha is getting demolished and replaced by new housing.
Omaha Housing Authority plans major rebuilding project at Southside Terrace

Latest News

Omaha Fire crews battled a blaze at a vacant home near 26th and Center Street on Monday night.
Crews battle vacant house fire in Omaha
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as Senate unveils bipartisan bill to avoid a government shutdown
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line
Omaha's Capitol District is experiencing a growth spurt.
Omaha’s downtown Capitol District sees growth spurt
President Biden walked with striking UAW workers in Michigan on Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, KMOV)
President Biden walks with striking WAS workers