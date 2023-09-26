We are Local
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Omaha man in child exploitation case

Child Porn Arrest
Child Porn Arrest(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol’s Tech Crimes Unit arrested an Omaha man following a child exploitation investigation.

NSP tells 6 News they executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at 48-year-old Joesph Thompson’s Omaha home near 144th and L streets. Thompson was arrested and booked into Douglas County Corrections for one count of child porn possession and one count of child porn distribution.

The investigation is ongoing.

