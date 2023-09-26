We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska Sen. Fredrickson to host community town hall

Nebraska Sen. John Fredrickson
Nebraska Sen. John Fredrickson(Craig Chandler)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraskans have been invited to share their input on the state’s legislative issues next week.

Nebraska Sen. John Fredrickson announced that he’s hosting a town hall on Monday, Oct. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Westside High School’s Little Theater Space.

According to a press release, the town hall will start with a presentation from Sen. Fredrickson highlighting the successes and challenges of the 2023 Nebraska Legislative session. A live Q&A with the Senator will follow.

All members of the public are encouraged to attend and no pre-registration is needed.

Fredrickson was elected in Nov. 2022 to represent District 20 in the Nebraska Legislature. His term began in January.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BMO, formerly Bank of the West, to lay off more Omaha employees
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks to make Omaha stop on 2024 tour
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver’s case will go to district court
A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash that sent one person to the...
Washington County Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash
South Terrace in Omaha is getting demolished and replaced by new housing.
Omaha Housing Authority plans major rebuilding project at Southside Terrace

Latest News

Dunixi Guereca, candidate for Nebraska's 7th Legislative District.
Dunixi Guereca announces Nebraska Legislature District 7 candidacy
Nebraska lawmakers are being asked to consider studies about the lack of affordable housing in...
Nebraska lawmakers consider two studies over affordable housing
Sen. Pete Ricketts released a statement regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's...
Sen. Ricketts release statement on meeting Ukraine President Zelenskyy
Dan Osborn announced his run for U.S. Senate in Nebraska on Thursday.
Independent Nebraska candidate Dan Osborn announces run for Senate