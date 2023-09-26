Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum to headline concert series at 2024 NEBRASKAland Days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Country artists Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum will headline the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series.

NEBRASKAland Days made the big announcement Tuesday at Viaero Wireless, the concert series sponsor.

Parker McCollum with Flatland Cavalry and Meg McRee are scheduled to perform Friday, June 21. Jelly Roll with Priscilla Block and Austin Snell will perform the following day, Saturday, June 22.

Tickets go on sale go on sale Wednesday, October 4 at 9 a.m.

“We’re always trying to bring the best of country music to North Platte every year,” said Executive Director David Fudge. “We managed to get that done again for this year and we’re pretty excited about it.”

Jelly Roll was recently nominated for five Country Music Association awards, the second most of any artist behind 2022 Summer Jam performer Lainey Wilson. He got nods for Single of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Music Video of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

He will be supported by Priscilla Block and Austin Snell. Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting and catchy melodies. Pegged as an ”Artist to Watch” by virtually every major Country music media outlet, including Amazon Music, PANDORA, Spotify, CMT, The Boot, MusicRow, HITS, Sounds Like Nashville, Country Now, Music Mayhem and more.

Snell is charting a unique course through country music that mixes “hard rocking sonic aggression with deep feeling confessions of a country troubadour.”

McCollum was also nominated for New Artist of the Year by the CMA. He released two albums under the PYM Music label before MCA Nashville signed him and released his 2021 album Gold Chain Cowboy. The album produced his first two number one singles, “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved by You.” The Academy of Country Music awarded McCollum New Male Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year in 2022.

Supporting McCollum is Flatland Cavalry and newcomer Meg McRee. Her musical skill has earned her cuts with Grace Potter, Elle King, Caylee Hammack, Paul Cauthen, Carter Faith, Ben Chapman, Lauren Watkins, Harper O’Neill and more.

“If you’re a fan of country music with a little bit of an edge, you’re going to love this year’s lineup,” said Fudge. “These six acts can bring it.”

Information will be available at NEBRASKAlandDAYS.com.

