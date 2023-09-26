We are Local
Gas leak shuts down La Vista intersection Monday night

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion and La Vista authorities were on scene for several hours after a gas line was ruptured Monday evening.

Papillion Fire tells 6 News they responded to a call for a gas leak at 96th and Giles Road around 5:55 p.m. It was determined a construction worker had struck a four-inch line.

Black Hills Energy responded to the leak and secured the line.

The area was reopened around midnight.

Black Hills Energy confirmed to 6 News repairs have been completed; crews wrapped up work around 2 a.m. Only one customer lost service; it has since been restored.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

