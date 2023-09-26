We are Local
Gas leak forces street closures in La Vista

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A gas leak is affecting traffic in the southwest part of the Omaha metro.

La Vista Police announced that a gas leak at South 96th and Giles Road has shut down traffic in all directions for the immediate vicinity. Barricades have already been set up in the area.

Sarpy County Dispatch tells 6 News that the Papillion Fire Department is on the scene locating the leak.

There is no immediate timeline for a fix.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

