We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

“Frozen” and “Encanto” Disney on Ice show stopping in Omaha in 2024

Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto
Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto(Feld Entertainment)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Disney animated films will come to life as part of Disney on Ice early next year.

Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto will skate into Omaha for an eight-show run at CHI Health Center in March of 2024. Audiences will see characters like Anna, Elsa, and Mirabel, as well as traditional Disney favorites like Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Olaf narrates the story of Frozen, part of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa, along with Kristoff and Sven in a race to bring back summer.

Encanto will follow, centered on the Madrigal family at their home in the mountains of Colombia.

A pre-show Character Experience is also available, complete with interactive time with the characters and photo opportunities.

Tickets can be purchased through the tour’s website.

The eight shows’ dates and times:

  • Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BMO, formerly Bank of the West, to lay off more Omaha employees
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks to make Omaha stop on 2024 tour
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver’s case will go to district court
A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash that sent one person to the...
Washington County Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash
South Terrace in Omaha is getting demolished and replaced by new housing.
Omaha Housing Authority plans major rebuilding project at Southside Terrace

Latest News

Council Bluffs Police are warning of a phone scam requesting bail payments to clear one's name...
CBPD warning of bail scam via phone
Dunixi Guereca, candidate for Nebraska's 7th Legislative District.
Dunixi Guereca announces Nebraska Legislature District 7 candidacy
Road Closed
Gas leak shuts down La Vista intersection Monday night
Omaha fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an overnight fire at a vacant...
Crews battle vacant Omaha house fire Monday night