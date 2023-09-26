We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Dunixi Guereca announces Nebraska Legislature District 7 candidacy

Dunixi Guereca, candidate for Nebraska's 7th Legislative District.
Dunixi Guereca, candidate for Nebraska's 7th Legislative District.(Office of Dunixi Guereca)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The executive director of a Nebraska nonprofit has announced his candidacy for the state’s 7th Legislative District.

Dunixi Guereca is running to represent parts of downtown and south Omaha. District 7′s seat is currently held by State Sen. Tony Vargas, who is term-limited.

Guereca currently helps to lead Stand for Schools, a nonprofit advocating for the strengthening of public schools. Prior to his work with the nonprofit, Guereca was a union organizer for the Service Employees International Union.

“As the proud son of two Mexican immigrants who came to the U.S. in search of a better life, I saw up close their struggle to achieve their American Dream,” he said in a release Tuesday. “That dream is too far out of reach for so many people across Nebraska. I’m running to ensure that everyone who works hard has the opportunity to succeed.”

He said his priorities include strong public schools, higher wages, affordable housing and healthcare, and a “fair tax system for all hard-working Nebraskans.”

Guereca studied political science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He also served as president of the Nebraska Young Democrats and is currently a Young Democrats of America national officer.

Vargas is running in his second bid for the U.S. House -- Nebraska’s Congressional District 2 seat is currently held by Rep. Don Bacon.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BMO, formerly Bank of the West, to lay off more Omaha employees
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks to make Omaha stop on 2024 tour
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver’s case will go to district court
A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash that sent one person to the...
Washington County Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash
Three suspects are in court today on charges relating to the murder of an inmate at Sarpy...
One of three men charged in Sarpy County inmate’s death to be tried in district court

Latest News

Nebraska lawmakers are being asked to consider studies about the lack of affordable housing in...
Nebraska lawmakers consider two studies over affordable housing
Sen. Pete Ricketts released a statement regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's...
Sen. Ricketts release statement on meeting Ukraine President Zelenskyy
Dan Osborn announced his run for U.S. Senate in Nebraska on Thursday.
Independent Nebraska candidate Dan Osborn announces run for Senate
Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon gave his thoughts on the potential government shutdown, which seems...
Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon weighs in on looming government shutdown