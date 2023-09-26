Dunixi Guereca announces Nebraska Legislature District 7 candidacy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The executive director of a Nebraska nonprofit has announced his candidacy for the state’s 7th Legislative District.

Dunixi Guereca is running to represent parts of downtown and south Omaha. District 7′s seat is currently held by State Sen. Tony Vargas, who is term-limited.

Guereca currently helps to lead Stand for Schools, a nonprofit advocating for the strengthening of public schools. Prior to his work with the nonprofit, Guereca was a union organizer for the Service Employees International Union.

“As the proud son of two Mexican immigrants who came to the U.S. in search of a better life, I saw up close their struggle to achieve their American Dream,” he said in a release Tuesday. “That dream is too far out of reach for so many people across Nebraska. I’m running to ensure that everyone who works hard has the opportunity to succeed.”

He said his priorities include strong public schools, higher wages, affordable housing and healthcare, and a “fair tax system for all hard-working Nebraskans.”

Guereca studied political science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He also served as president of the Nebraska Young Democrats and is currently a Young Democrats of America national officer.

Vargas is running in his second bid for the U.S. House -- Nebraska’s Congressional District 2 seat is currently held by Rep. Don Bacon.

