Douglas County Board of Commissioners lowers property tax mill levy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although property valuations have increased, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to slightly lower property taxes in the county.

Douglas County’s mill levy has been lowered by half a percent -- the rate is now 29.059% for property owners. For instance, if a home is valued at $200,000 per year, the difference is only about $10 annually.

That said, with valuations increasing, the amount you pay in taxes may still be more this year.

Commissioner Mike Friend said he’s worried the move may cost the county over $3 million in revenue -- money they worry they’ll need down the road.

“I’m betting on the future,” Friend said in Tuesday’s meeting. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m betting we’re going to need a certain amount of money to try and deal with a rainy-day umbrella and open that thing up and get ready because I don’t know what this economy’s going to do.”

Commissioner James Cavanaugh said the cut had to be made so they didn’t continue to overtax their portion of what property owners pay.

