Crews battle vacant Omaha house fire Monday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an overnight fire at a vacant structure.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to 26th and Center Streets just after 10:30 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen on arrival and a working fire was declared.

Crews were able to get the flames under control within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported. OFD did note the structure had evidence of squatters and that it had been vacant for some time.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

