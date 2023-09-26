We are Local
Council Bluffs Police warning of phone scam requesting bail payment for warrant

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is warning of a phone scam involving bail payment in exchange for clearing their name.

CBPD says it has received a handful of reports from people called by someone claiming to be from the “Council Bluffs Police Civil Division.” The scammer is telling people they have an active warrant, then asking for money to clear their name.

Reminder: Law Enforcement will not call you and tell you that you have a warrant. Thieves have been spoofing law...

Posted by Council Bluffs Police Department on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

CBPD reminds the public that police would never do this over the phone -- if you receive such a call, you’re asked to report it -- call (712) 890-5400, Option 5.

