6 First Alert Forecast - Fantastic evening, heating up late this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little patchy morning fog gave way to plentiful sunshine this afternoon for the Omaha metro. Temperatures warmed into the mid-70s for most of the area, close to average for this time of year, making for a beautiful Fall evening. It will be a great evening to get outside as temperatures remain in the 70s with a light north breeze and low humidity. You may want a light jacket by late evening as temperatures cool back into the mid-60s after sunset.

Tuesday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

More patchy fog is possible overnight, especially to the north of Omaha along the Missouri River and in western Iowa. The fog could be dense in spots, but should clear quickly after sunrise.

Patchy fog early Wednesday Morning (WOWT)

It will be another cool morning with temperatures starting off in the low 50s. A few spots could even start the day in the upper 40s so you will want to head out the door with a couple of layers on. You will not need the extra layers by the afternoon as we quickly warm back into the mid and upper 70s. It should be another great afternoon for outdoor activities, or just enjoying the nice fall weather.

Wednesday's Forecast (WOWT)

The forecast remains quiet through the rest of the week, though things will start to heat up. Temperatures jump back into the 80s on Thursday with a south breeze. Strong southwest winds will continue to pump warm air our direction pushing highs into the 90s for Friday and right on into the weekend. It appears that we will be warm enough to at least threaten, if not break some record highs by Saturday into next week. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, expect it to be much warmer than typical for the end of September and start of October. The heat likely sticks with us through early next week before we start to slide back into the 80s.

Record highs possible by this weekend (WOWT)

