Washington County Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.

WCSO tells 6 News Deputy Morgan Ransiear was responding to an injury accident at the intersection of County Road 45 and Dutch Hall Road around 7:35 a.m.

Ransiear was headed east on County Road 40 when he lost control due to wet roads. His patrol car, a 2022 Ford Interceptor, crossed the center line and struck a 2022 Hyundai Tuscon.

The driver of the Tuscon was transported by Fort Calhoun medics to Immanuel Hospital for treatment.

Ransiear was not hurt.

The Nebraska State Patrol investigated the crash.

