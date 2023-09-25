We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack

A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured...
A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured at the memorial site in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in 2019 agreed Monday to pay more than $5 million to families of the victims.

Patrick Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in July after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges following one of the nation’s worst mass killings. U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama signed off on the amount that Crusius must pay in restitution.

Crusius still faces a separate trial in a Texas court that could end with him getting the death penalty.

Police say Crusius drove more than 700 miles from his home near Dallas to target Hispanics with an AK-style rifle inside and outside the store. Moments before the attack began, Crusius posted a racist screed online that warned of a Hispanic “invasion” of Texas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Krueger
Missing Mills County woman found deceased
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
FILE: Generic fire photo
Fire crews determine cause of small blaze at west Omaha hotel
Police activity at Park and Woolworth Avenues Friday, September 22, 2023.
Omaha Police respond to shots-fired call at midtown gas station
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds
FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash that sent one person to the...
Washington County Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash
Private First Class Elmore Archie Bellamy celebrated his 100th birthday in Longs, South Carolina.
Centenarian celebrating milestone birthday says to always be prepared