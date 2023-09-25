We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - The week starts cool but ends on a hot note

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll start the day and the week with 50s on the car thermometer as you are driving around from home to school and work this morning. With plenty of sunshine we’ll be able to do some good warming and make a run at 80 degrees.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

This great Monday will happen with low dew points on the muggy meter and a fairly light north wind.

Muggy Meter today
Muggy Meter today(WOWT)

Tuesday will end up being the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s before we start a big warming trend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

You won’t really notice the big warmth until we get closer to Friday but that will likely be the first of 4 days that make a run at 90 degrees and could threaten some records.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)
Weekend Records
Weekend Records(WOWT)

