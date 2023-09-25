We are Local
One of three men charged in Sarpy County inmate’s death to be tried in district court

One of three suspects in the death of a Sarpy County inmate waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the three men charged in connection with a Sarpy County Jail inmate’s murder waived his preliminary hearing last week.

From left: Dreshawn Stewart, Derek Kern, and Diego Vasquez are facing charges in the death of...
From left: Dreshawn Stewart, Derek Kern, and Diego Vasquez are facing charges in the death of fellow Sarpy County inmate Huan Pham, 43.(Sarpy County Correctional Center)

Diego Vasquez, Jr.’s case will go to district court. He’s charged as an accessory to murder in the death of 43-year-old Huan Pham. His trial date is yet to be determined.

Derek Kern is also charged as an accessory. He was set to have his preliminary hearing Monday but filed to continue his hearing. It will now take place October 30.

The third man, Dreshawn Stewart, is charged with Pham’s murder. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Pham had been found unresponsive in his cell on August 5. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.

