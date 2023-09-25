Omaha natives working in Hollywood share thoughts on writer’s strike

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The impacts of the strikes involving the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA go well beyond Hollywood’s borders -- especially considering how many of the writers, actors, and crew members have Omaha connections.

Five months is a long time to work without your regular source of income. The Nebraskans working in Hollywood say they’ve been doing a lot of waiting -- and coming up with side hustles to pay the bills.

“I’ve been very proud of the union’s resolve to demand what they deserve,” said Omaha native Scott Beehner. “It’s exciting with today’s news that the WGA basically got what they demanded. It’s invigorating, and I’m excited to see how things move forward.”

Four Nebraskans from the 60-strong group of creatives who call themselves Hollywood Prep spoke with 6 News Monday. They graduated from Creighton Prep and now work either in or with Hollywood, developing television shows and movies.

“When you look at some type of deal put forth, this strike impacts a lot more than the writers and actors,” said Omaha native and music artist Sean Cawley. “It’s impacting business around the studios, people selling real estate. A lot of people are wondering how they keep moving forward with their families when there’s no work.”

Cawley told 6 News he’s begun to make music again during the strike, writing songs. He even has a Hollywood gig coming up.

Make no mistake -- Hollywood Prep can’t wait to return to work to create memorable stories for entertainment. The next stop is resolving the SAG-AFTRA strike. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the dual strikes have impacted his state’s economy by $5 billion.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.