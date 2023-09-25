Omaha Housing Authority plans major rebuilding project at Southside Terrace

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Southside Terrance Housing Development near 28th and W Street in Omaha was built just before World War II.

The complex, owned by the Omaha Housing Authority, has long outlived its usefulness and will soon be demolished.

“If you look at Southside Terrace, you see apartment buildings for ten square city blocks that look exactly the same,” said OHA CEO Joanie Poore. “That’s not how neighborhoods look. And when you are driving through the neighborhood you hit a wall that is Southside Terrace. So really, what we want to do is create a neighborhood. We want to reintegrate that area that community back into the neighborhood.”

But what about the people who already call this place home?

“I’m kind of excited,” said Angelique Booth, a resident at Southside Terrace. “This place needs a little bit of work. I mean, I loved living here, [I loved] the neighbors, but it does need a little work. It’s been worn out.”

These rows of copycat buildings will be replaced by apartments, single-family homes, townhouses, and possibly row houses.

Roads will offer a better flow, eliminating the one-way streets.

Covering 36 total acres, the demolition and rebuild of the complex will be done in four or five phases.

In Phase 1, two buildings will be knocked down and residents will be relocated into public housing in the general area. Future phases will follow the same plan of piecemeal relocating residents.

A federal housing grant of $25 million in 2019 is funding the redevelopment of compressed public housing across the city. Construction is already underway at the old Spencer Homes site on North 30th Street.

At no expense, residents at Southside Terrace can find permanent assisted housing, relocate temporarily, and return when the project is finished, live with family and move back later, or get into home-ownership programs.

Booth likes the sound of that last option.

“I have five kids, so a house is what I want,” Booth said. “But, if [Southside Terrace] was nicer and if it was really brought up, I would probably think about it. I like the area and the closeness of everything.”

Moving and relocating hundreds of people is what Poore calls a “herculean effort.”

“It’s over 100 families in each one of those phases, so that’s a lot of people and a lot of households to have to relocate,” Poore said.

No firm timetable has been set for the completion of the new-look Southside Terrace area, but the grant runs for five years and covers the relocation expenses for residents.

There’s another relocation site near 60th and Arbor streets, where Omaha Housing Authority plans to demolish several houses in order to build new homes.

The plan allows another housing option for residents of Southside Terrace.

