Omaha Chamber hosts cash competition for dozens of startup companies

Omaha Startup Week has 24 companies in the metro competing for a $25,000 cash prize.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A total of 24 Omaha startups are competing for a $25,000 cash prize.

“Startup Omaha Week” is promoted by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. It partnered with a law firm, Husch Blackwell, to award prize money.

The businesses are diverse, from tech startups and apps to apparel and retail, but what they have in common is they are Nebraska natives and envision the money awarded today will make its way back to the local economy.

“What I think is so cool about using money from Startup Omaha Week is we’re actually just going to give it back to the community,” said Marissa Whalen, founder of Little Movements Apparel and Core Movements.

Whalen is one of the start-up founders competing for the prize.

“We were able to find four local women who are going to sew and produce our next prototype, so these four women are going to be local women from Omaha creating the 250 bras and the matching leggings for the next launch.”

The schedule for the rest of the events and how to register can be found online.

