Nebraska AAA offers tips for booking holiday travel plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new AAA survey says Nebraskans are wasting no time locking in their holiday getaway plans.

The survey shows half of residents already plan to take a holiday vacation; of those, 48% are waiting to book just yet because of higher travel prices. 54% of those surveyed say they plan to fly at least once over the holiday season.

AAA Nebraska offers these tips to help travelers save time and money:

Thanksgiving week: Book flights Sunday or Monday before the holiday or the Saturday after. Airports should be less crowded and availability should be better.

Christmas week: Expect the busiest days to be Friday and Saturday before Christmas Day (it falls on a Monday). AAA says most travelers depart two to four days before the holiday on average.

When booking a flight: Book early for better price and availability. Nonstop flights tend to fill up fast -- holiday travelers generally want to avoid layovers and plane changes.

When booking a flight: Book a direct flight that leaves early in the morning. Morning flights tend to have fewer risks for cancellations or delays as opposed to later in the day, whether it be weather-related or another reason.

Flight timing: Consider making the trip a day or two ahead of schedule -- this allows for extra time should you encounter delays.

If your flights connect: Give yourself a two-hour buffer between flights. If your first flight is delayed, you’re less likely to miss your connection.

Consider travel insurance: Travel insurance allows financial compensation should your flight be affected by covered reasons (weather, lost baggage, etc.)

Consider an “experience”: AAA travel advisors say they’re seeing more people gift travel experiences as opposed to presents.

If you’ve wanted to go somewhere on your bucket list, do it: AAA says travelers are raring to go and tackle their bucket lists after the COVID-19 pandemic subsided. One advisor said, “There seems to be a sense of adventure from more people now. They don’t want to delay travel any longer.”

Planning a trip to Europe, a cruise, or a theme park visit? Book sooner rather than later: AAA says European travel is hot this year, and that’s expected to carry through the holidays. For instance, touring Christmas markets often sells out in advance. Cruises tend to book fast this time of year, as well as theme park packages for the kids.

