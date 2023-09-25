We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Journey making stop in Omaha for 50th anniversary tour

Legendary rock band Journey announced they will be stopping in Omaha next year on its 2024 50th...
Legendary rock band Journey announced they will be stopping in Omaha next year on its 2024 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour.(Provided)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Legendary rock band Journey announced they will be stopping in Omaha next year on its 2024 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform in Omaha on Monday, April 15 at CHI Health Center. Fans can RSVP for notification when tickets go on sale on the band’s website. Yacht-rockers Toto will join them as special guests.

The 2024 tour begins February 9 in Biloxi, Miss. before wrapping up in Bridgeport, Conn. on April 29.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Krueger
Missing Mills County woman found deceased
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
FILE: Generic fire photo
Fire crews determine cause of small blaze at west Omaha hotel
Police activity at Park and Woolworth Avenues Friday, September 22, 2023.
Omaha Police respond to shots-fired call at midtown gas station
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Latest News

A new AAA survey says Nebraskans are wasting no time locking in their holiday getaway plans.
Nebraska AAA offers tips for booking holiday travel plans
43-year-old Brian Davidson
Driver arrested for second DWI following hit and run in Hickman
A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash that sent one person to the...
Washington County Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks to make Omaha stop on 2024 tour