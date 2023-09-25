We are Local
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth

Ja'Marcus Bullard said he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. (Source: WFTS)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – Officials in Florida have identified the woman whose body was found inside the mouth of an alligator on Friday afternoon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham.

Ja’Marcus Bullard told WFTS he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. He immediately called the police.

Deputies responded to McKay Creek near Ridgecrest Park around 1:50 p.m. Friday. With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator – which was nearly 14 feet long – was “humanely killed and removed from the waterway,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the rest of Peckham’s remains from the water.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said anyone who has a concern regarding an alligator in the area should call their Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

